20th Annual kayak SUP try & buy event

MARQUETTE–This weekend will be perfect weather for Downwind Sports, Kayak SUP try and buy event.

This weekend will be the 20th annual try and buy event hosted by Downwind. Interested buyers have the opportunity to try out kayaks and paddle boards. The event is very family friendly, even your four legged friends are welcome.

“It’s really important to us to make sure people get in the right kayak or standup paddle board and they get all the information,” Downwind co-owner Todd King said. “As far as paddle length, the type of kayak, and we look at how you are going to carry the kayak.”

Saturday the event will be held in Houghton at the Portage Canal. On Sunday the Marquette location will be at Tourist Park.

For more information visit Kayak SUP Try & Buy.