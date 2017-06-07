Citizens Academy starts next week

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP — In just one week, the first session of the Michigan State Police’s Citizens Academy will be held at the Negaunee Post.

On Wednesday, the MSP held an open house to inform the public of the slew of services they provide. But starting next Wednesday, a select group of local residents will be finding out firsthand how those services work in greater detail as attendees of the citizen’s academy.

Both the open house and the academy serve as public relations projects to better educate the community on how the post operates internally.

“It’s an opportunity for people interested in learning more about law enforcement services. It’s just a great opportunity for people in the community to get to know law enforcement better and learn the vast amount diverse services that our department an agencies around this area provide.”

Various topics, such as personal, home, and traffic safety as well as the legal system and criminal investigations will be covered in the academy, which spans over eight weeks. Wednesday, June 14 marks the first day of the academy and will conclude on July 26.