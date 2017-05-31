Bereavement camp helps children have fun

MARQUETTE–Children dealing with grief and adults looking to mentor may now sign up for Camp Star.

The second week in August, a bereavement camp is held for children between the ages of eight to 16 with participants from across the U.P. and the Lower Peninsula. Camp Star includes activities such as hiking, crafts, and marshmallow roasts. While at camp each child is paired one-on-one with a buddy.

“We are not a therapy camp,” Camp Star Board Member Jean Hetrick said. “We are a camp where children can come and discover that they are not the only ones in the grieving process, and that it’s okay to have fun. We have had parents tell us that it’s the best thing their child has done. We have had parents tell us that their child was able to come home, and talk about grief, something that they hadn’t been able to do before.”

Hetrick said some activities vary for ages, since teens grieve differently than younger children. The camp only takes in 25 campers to keep a personal feeling.

For more information on Camp Star click on the link.