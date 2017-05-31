New K9 unit helps find lost hikers

GRANT TOWNSHIP — Three hikers who were lost in Keweenaw County have been found safe.

The Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched Tuesday about 6:30pm to Lac La Belle in Grant Township. A 911 call was placed by the three hikers who had been lost for about two hours.

They were hiking the trail near Bare Bluff when they got off the trail and became lost. They left the hiking trail on the east side of the bluff and lost the terrain in an extremely rugged area.

The Keweenaw County Sheriff K-9 Unit was called to assist in searching for the hikers. The K-9 Unit’s “Dogo” followed the hikers’ trail for about 3.5 miles and found all three in good health.

The hikers were about 3/4 of a mile from the nearest trail.