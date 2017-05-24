Police Interceptor featured at MSP Open House

IRON MOUNTAIN — One hundred years ago, the Michigan State Police started with 300 officers. One hundred years later, the MSP employs nearly 3,000 people in enforcement and civilian roles.

The Iron Mountain Post celebrated the milestone occasion Wednesday with an Open House. Troopers and other post personnel showed off some of their equipment they use on a daily basis and took questions from the public.

The open house featured a number of historical artifacts, including a 1957 Ford Custom 300. This vehicle is part of the MSP’s historical fleet.

“The first thing that would definitely notice is all the metal on the car,” said Trooper Geno Basanese of the MSP Iron Mountain Post. “It’s definitely from years ago and they were made very sturdy. The cars of today are very safe, but they definitely weren’t made out of this. What was really neat about this vehicle and this package is it was the first one to use seat belts,” Trooper Basanese added.

The police car was nicknamed the ‘Police Interceptor’ because of the engine that was placed in it. Students at the Saginaw Career Complex and donations from the public helped the department restore the vehicle.