UPDATE: Standoff over in Beecher

UPDATE — Wednesday, May 24th, 2017 5:15 p.m. EDT

ABC 10 has learned that the standoff situation in Beecher, Wisc. is over. According to an eyewitness at the scene, the incident ended around 4:00 p.m. Central Time.

A 52-year-old woman inside the home was taken into custody after successful negotiation by a crisis team. Her name is not being released at this time.

No injuries were reported.

BEECHER, WISC. — The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is currently dealing with a standoff situation in the Town of Beecher.

The sheriff’s office received a call at 12:16 p.m. today about shots being fired from a Beecher residence. Officers are dealing with an armed, barricaded subject on Smeester School Road.

The Sheriff’s Office is requesting people to avoid Smeester School Road between ‘CO L’ and Town Corner Lake Road. This is believed to be an isolated incident.