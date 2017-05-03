Upcoming event highlights herbs, bugs, and history

MARQUETTE– Saturday kicks of the ninth annual Garden Extravaganza including a guest speaker.

This year’s theme is “What’s in Your Backyard?” The sixth seminar garden conference will be held at Northern Michigan University.

“Some of the topics we’re going to cover will be; growing herbs and cooking with those herbs, attracting pollinators, looking for ways to get rid of insects and bugs, improving your garden by collecting seeds and dividing bulbs, as well as growing heath and heather,” Beautification and Restoration CO-President Jill LaMere said. “One of my favorite topics I’m looking forward to we have someone from the Marquette Orphanage who will be here to discuss some of the history and the landscape plans for the new renovation.”

The event will be catered by Simply Superior. Preregistration is $35 and can be done at flower shops in Marquette, Ishpeming, and Negaunee.

Same day registration is available costing $45. Email jplace@nmu.edu or call 906-226-9904 to preregister.