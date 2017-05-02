Men’s chorus group prepping for concert

NEGAUNEE — One local choral group is spending the week prepping for their upcoming concert.

‘Sounds of the Seasons’ is this year’s theme for the Negaunee Male Chorus’s spring concert. The group, which consists of about 40 members of all ages, has been around since 1930 and has been practicing for nearly five months. Audience members can expect a mix of classics and some 90’s hits, all focusing on the seasons. This year, the choral group will also be giving a $1,000 grant to the Ishpeming High School Choral Group at the concert.

“The community supports us so we need to support the community and were trying to do that with all of the stuff for our local high schools,” said the Negaunee Male Chorus Vice President, Gary Penhale. “That’s our future too, we need people to come from the high schools into the male chorus so by doing that, we’re hoping the youngsters come and sing with us in the future.”

The concert will start at seven p.m. this Friday at Negaunee High School. Tickets are ten dollars for adults, five dollars for children 5 and up and 4 and under are free. You can purchase your ticket at Super One Foods in Negaunee, mBank in Negaunee and Ishpeming, Jubilee Foods in Ishpeming, and TruNorth Federal Credit Union in Ishpeming.