Tiseo returns to MSHS as new athletic director

MARQUETTE — Going back to your high school alma mater can be a real fun experience. Going back in an administrative role can be even more exciting, and that was the case today as Marquette Senior High School will be welcoming back a former Redmen to become their new athletic director.

Alex Tiseo was formally introduced today as the new AD at MSHS. Tiseo has served several different positions at the collegiate level, most recently as the associate athletics director at Northern Michigan. He graduated from Marquette in 2004, where he played football, basketball, soccer and ran cross country and track for the Redmen. Tiseo talked about what it meant to come back where it all started.

“This is my alma mater. My whole desire to both participate in athletics at the next level athletically, as well as pursue a career in athletics was cultivated here at MSHS, so it means everything for me to come back and be able to lead the athletics programs at my alma mater. It’s something I’m really passionate about and will bring a very high level of dedication and commitment to make sure we are doing things the right way, engaging the local community, engaging the local businesses to make sure that everyone else has that same level of commitment and passion for Marquette Senior High School athletics,” Tiseo said.

After the press conference, Tiseo was put on the spot to kick a field goal for his job. It was just a joke but regardless, he split the uprights and made it.