Twisted Tea Off sells out prior to event

MARQUETTE — Marquette will be filled Saturday with nearly 200 people all claiming to be ‘golfers.’

The Fourth Annual Downtown Spring Open Twisted Tea Off takes place at bars and restaurants in the downtown area. Starting at 12:00 p.m., 43 teams of four will all play nine-holes of mini golf.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams with the lowest scores. The best dressed team and the worst team score will be among the other prize winners.

All of the money raised from the Twisted Tea Off will go to the Jansen House.

“It’s always really great when that does happen, we find a niche that we can fill in the downtown, get people out in the spring and enjoy the day out around town,” said Tara Laase-McKinney, who works for the Marquette Downtown Development Authority.

Festivities kick-off at the Ramada Inn at noon.