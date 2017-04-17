University gives update on sustainability for Earth Week

MARQUETTE– Today students and faculty at one local university sat down and talked about their plans on making the university a little more green than it already is.

Dr. Sarah Mittlefehldt of the Sustainability Advisory Council at Northern Michigan University gave the last sustainability update for the year. During the talk she addressed the plans the council was planning to bring to the board of trustees in May.

These plans include institutionalizing sustainability, training future leaders of sustainability, investing in sustainable energy, and promoting sustainable transportation and food.

Dr. Mittlefehldt said these plans would benefit the university.

“We do see it as a strategic way of increasing enrollment, but it also seems like the right thing to do,” said Dr. Sarah Mittlefehldt, Assistant Professor at Northern Michigan University. “Northern, as an institution of higher education, we’re training the leaders of the future and so this really a great opportunity for Northern to invest in innovative approach to how are we gonna move forward at this very interesting and dynamic in history, really.”

This event was a part of Earth Week; the university has events planned for the rest of the week. Dr. Mittlefehldt said that this talk was organized by the Students for Sustainability.