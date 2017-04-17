Local U.P. organizations participate in nationwide tax rally

MARQUETTE — A tax rally was held over the weekend as local officials came together showing their support for tax equality and justice.

The rally was put on by the 906 Dems, local labor unions, and community leaders. Guest speakers attended the event, including Representatives John Kivela and Scott Dianda. According to the 906 democrats, this event was held in response to President Trump’s refusal to release his tax returns.

Anyone from the public was invited to join in on the march; some members participated to show their support for restoring economic justice and others for individual reasons.

“We have a president right now that is not paying his fair share of taxes and when you see a community like ours that is affected by tax loop holes like the big box store and millionaires not paying their fair share, and asking the working class for more and more, you have groups like this that are upset about it,” said Members of 906 Dems, Lucas Bradshaw.

Around 150 people joined in on the March along with the “Warm-up social” that was held afterwards. According to Bradshaw, this is the beginning of resistance for similar policies currently being discussed in the White House that these individuals did not agree on.

Similar rallies were also held across the nation, including in Washington D.C.