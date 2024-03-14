Visit Keweenaw Opens the Destination Development Grant Program in 2024

Visit Keweenaw knows just how special the Copper Country is and hopes to help the community highlight more destination opportunities. Last year, Visit Keweenaw supported several projects with the Visitor Bureau’s Destination Development Grant Program. The program supports projects and programs that highlight unique aspects of the community, region’s heritage, or history as potential visitation destinations.

Last year’s grant funds supported projects in Chassell for installing interpretive signs at the Kayak and Canoe launch on the Sturgeon River. It also supported that Keweenaw snowmobile clubs moved to a facility in Calumet with a $10,000 grant.

Destination development grants through Visit Keweenaw are limited to a maximum request of $20,000. Additionally, government and non-profit organizations applying for grant funds are asked to match 50% of their request. Destination development grant applications with Visit Keweenaw due no later than April 1st.

Those interested in learning more about the Destination Development Grant Program can find more details here.