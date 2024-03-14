Marquette Area Public Schools announces School of Choice openings

Marquette Area Public Schools announces their School of Choice openings for non-resident students in grades K-12 during the 1st semester of the 2024-2025 school year.

School of Choice details:

Application Forms:

Interested families can obtain application forms from any MAPS school building, the Superintendent’s office, or download them from the MAPS website .



Enrollment and Application Deadline:

Completed application forms will be accepted until Friday, August 30.



Building Preference:

While the district will make every effort to accommodate building preferences at the elementary level, it retains the right to make the final building selection for student placement.



Students accepted under the School of Choice program must reside within the Marquette-Alger Regional Educational Service Agency service area.

If families have questions about enrollment or need further assistance, feel free to contact the Superintendent’s office at (906) 225-4200