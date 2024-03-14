Two People Injured in a Single Car Crash in Keweenaw County

Two people were injured in a single-car crash in Allouez Township. Last night at 8 pm the Keweenaw County sheriff responded to a single car crash in Allouez Township. Deputies reported that a single southbound vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control on the gradual corner south of Cliff Drive. The vehicle crossed the center line, onto the east shoulder, and struck a traffic sign and soil embankment before being sent to air borne. The vehicle rolled over several times before coming to a stop on the road shoulder.

A 49-year-old male driver from Calumet and a 48-year-old female passenger also from Calumet were transported to UPHS Portage for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. Law enforcement believes speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.

Keweenaw County sheriff deputies were assisted on the scene by Allouez Township first responders and fire department, Mercy Ambulance, and Calumet Township Fire and Rescue.