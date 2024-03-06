Michigan physician faces criminal charges for alleged disability insurance fraud

1 day ago Selena Potila

A Michigan physician is facing multiple criminal charges stemming from an allegedly fraudulent disability insurance claim. Dr. Rainna Furnari Brazil of Sylvan Lake was arraigned yesterday in Oakland County on two counts of False Pretenses $100,000 or more, one count of False Pretenses – $50,000 or More But Less Than $100,000, One count of False Pretenses $20,000 or More But Less Than $50,000, Two counts of Taxes – Failure to File, and one count of Insurance Fraud. The 57-year-old doctor allegedly applied for and received disability insurance payments from the Unum Life Insurance Company of America but resumed working as a physician while receiving over $300,000 in disability insurance payments from 2018 through 2021. Brazil is alleged to have lied repeatedly to the insurance company, denying that she returned to work for financial compensation. Nessel said, quote: Insurance fraud, on as large a scale as is alleged here or in any measure, ultimately hurts other insurance customers and honest claimants,” End quote. Brazil was granted a $25,000 bond and will appear at a probable cause conference on March 14th.

