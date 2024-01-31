Prison sentences for Benton Harbor men

12 hours ago Jessica Potila

Three men have been handed down lengthy prison sentences for violating gun laws.

Benton Harbor residents Mark Curtis Jr., Jordan Allen and Calvin Hill, were each convicted during an August 2023 jury trial of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Additionally, the jury found that Curtis, 26, possessed his gun in connection with first degree premeditated murder. He was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison. Allen, who is 22, received an 8 year sentence and Hill, age 25, received 46 months. 

 “Gun violence is an epidemic here in Michigan and across the country that inflicts immense trauma on our communities,” said U.S. Attorney for the Western District Mark Totten. “We’ll never prosecute our way out of this epidemic, but accountability is critical. My office is committed to working with community and law enforcement partners to prosecute dangerous offenders.” 

