Ishpeming man charged with 51 felony counts in sex crime investigation

An Ishpeming man has been arrested and charged with 51 felony counts related to child sexually abusive material.

James Nicholas Schwarten faces 25 felony counts of Child Sexually Abusive Activity of an Aggravated Nature and 26 felony counts of Using a Computer to Commit a Crime.

Ishpeming Police Department began investigating the alleged crimes in October after they responded to a report of a 32-year-old male with an underage female at Schwarten’s Division Street residence. During their 2 a.m. visit to the home, police discovered Schwarten at the address along with a 15-year-old female who did not reside there.

Schwarten’s cell phone was confiscated at the scene and allegedly found to contain child sexually abusive material.

Schwarten was arrested for three counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct in the 3rd Degree at that time. A subsequent search warrant of several more electronic devices at the residence revealed additional child sexually abusive material. Schwarten is currently lodged at the Marquette County Jail, where he is being held on a $510,000 bond.

If convicted, he could serve 25 years in prison for each of the 25 child sexually abusive activity counts and 20 years in prison for each of the 26 computer crimes charges.

Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit assisted in the investigation.