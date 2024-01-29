Marquette County Road Commission will enforce seasonal speed and load restrictions

13 hours ago Selena Potila

Starting from 7 a.m. on Wednesday, January 31, the Marquette County Road Commission will enforce seasonal speed and load restrictions on all roads and streets under its jurisdiction.

These restrictions will apply to all motorized vehicles and their loads. Roads labeled as “All Season” will allow normal legal loads. 

For information and updates on weight restrictions, please contact the Marquette County Road Commission at 906-486-4491 ext. 2.

