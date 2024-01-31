Golden Apple Awards in Michigan

With a teacher shortage looming in Michigan, one non-profit is offering financial assistance and career readiness support to aspiring educators in the state.

The Golden Apple Foundation for Excellence in Teaching announced it is accepting applications for the Golden Apple Scholars program in Michigan.

Michigan high-school seniors through college sophomores are eligible to apply for benefits that include up to $15,000 in financial support, classroom teaching experience, instruction from award-winning educators, job placement assistance and mentoring.

A Feb. 2022 report by Dr. Tara Kilbride, assistant director for research at education policy innovation collaborative indicated a shortage of approximately 1,800 teachers in Michigan.

As a result, many districts are filling vacancies with educators who are not fully credentialed.

Golden Apple aims to help increase the number of highly qualified teachers available to help address the teacher shortage crisis in the state with the teacher readiness program.

“We aspire to a day where every single Michigan student is taught by a great teacher, and we believe the scholars program can help contribute to the work being done in the state to make that vision a reality,” President of Golden Apple Alan Mather said.

Between thirty and fifty Michigan scholars will be selected.

To apply for the program, visit goldenapple.org/scholars-michigan.

The application deadline is April 1.