Wisconsin man charged with U.P. drug offenses
An Eagle River, Wisconsin man has been arrested and charged for distributing methamphetamine in the Upper Peninsula.
Justin Dames O’Dell, 35, is facing seven felony charges: one count of possession w/intent to deliver methamphetamine, two counts of delivery of methamphetamine, two counts of maintaining a drug house, delivery of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet from a park, and delivery of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet from a school.
In December the Gogebic Iron Area Narcotics Team (GIANT) began investigating O’Dell who was allegedly distributing methamphetamine in the Gogebic County Area.
Officers executed a search warrant on O’Dell’s vehicle on Jan. 27 by conducting a traffic stop in Wakefield. During the search, approximately one ounce of methamphetamine along with packaging supplies and a digital scale were found.
O’Dell was arraigned in the 98th District Court and is currently lodged at the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Department with bond set at $200,000.
He faces a maximum of more than 64 years on the charges, if convicted.