Mount Bohemia to open Wednesday

The Upper Peninsula received oodles of snow over the weekend, as much as two and a half feet in some areas. While an abundance of snow does present some challenges in terms of clearing the driveway and navigating slippery roads, it also means big fun for outdoor winter enthusiasts.

Mount Bohemia in Keweenaw’s Lac La Belle will be ready to provide that fun for extreme skiers and snowboarders when they open for the season this Wednesday.

Mount Bohemia was voted the country’s number one ski resort in USA Today’s 10 Best.

There are no beginners allowed on Mount Bohemia due to its extreme terrain which includes steep slopes, cliff bands, tree covered ski glades and exposed rock formations.

However, all are welcome to visit the resort’s Nordic spa which boasts a cold plunge swimming pool with a waterfall, a warm swimming pool, two saunas, a steam room and Upper Michigan’s largest outdoor hot tub.

Overnight lodging is available in trailside cabins and yurts, a hostel and inn.

There are several bars and restaurants on site including the Pizza Cabana which serves wood fired pizza.

For more information about all Mount Bohemia has to offer, visit www.mtbohemia.com.