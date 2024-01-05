Finlandia Foundation National Closes Purchase of the Finnish American Heritage Center and North Wind Books

15 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Finlandia Foundation National announces its official purchase of two Finlandia university buildings. The foundation has completed a purchase of the Finnish American Heritage Center at 435 Quincy Street. And has finalized its purchase of North Wind Books at 437 Quincy Street. The property purchase affirms Finalnida Foundation National’s commitment to preserving Finnish cultural institutions and artifacts previously owned by the university. As a part of the foundation’s plans for purchasing the properties, it launched a 3 million dollar campaign to support the acquisition. With the purchase finalized Finlandia Foundation National will begin working toward allowing more access to the general public and establish an endowment for the future support of the Finnish American Heritage Center and its entities.

