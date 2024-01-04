Tech Coaching for Seniors at the Peter White Library

Are you unsure of how to use your tech devices? The Peter White Public Library has a program for seniors to learn how to make your electronic devices work the way you want them to. The workshops are hosted by retired Special Education teacher and librarian, Christine Ault. She works with seniors individually to solve their tech questions.

The program is offered Tuesdays and Thursdays through January, starting on the 9th through the 25th. Seniors can bring their Ipads, phones, tablets or anything that works with apps. The Peter White reference staff can also help add the library’s audio book apps to tech devices. Sessions with Ault are offered in 30 minute time slots from 10:00 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. in the Heritage Room. The Library asks to please charge your devices before the session and be sure to bring your passwords with you. To sign up for the Tech Coaching call the Peter White Public Library’s Reference Desk at 906-226-4311.

Click on the video below for more information with Reporter Selena Potila.