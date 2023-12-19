Man Pleads Guilty to Trafficking Child

A Grand Rapids man pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of a minor. Torey Franklin, 29, admitted that he used online advertisements to offer sexual contact with the minor to prospective customers. Franklin would arrange locations for the customers to engage in sex acts with the minor and negotiate prices to be paid for sexual access to the minor. Franklin faces at least 10 years in prison with a potential life sentence. “Trafficking in any form is intolerable, but the sex trafficking of a minor is especially cruel. My office is committed to holding traffickers legally accountable for the lasting harm they cause to children within our district,” U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, Mark Totten, said.

