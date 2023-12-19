Marquette County Judges Appointed

3 hours ago Jessica Potila

The Michigan Supreme Court has announced its appointments of chief judges to oversee Marquette County courts. 

The Honorable Cheryl L. Hill will preside over the 25th Circuit Court and Marquette County Probate court. 

Hill has served as Marquette County Probate Judge since being elected to the position in 2012. 

“I am honored to serve Marquette County, and will continue, through this position, to provide excellent public service and access to justice for our community,” Hill said. 

The circuit court has jurisdiction over felony criminal matters, lawsuits over $25,000, family law cases, personal protection orders and appeals of matters originating in the district court.

The Honorable Karl A. Weber will helm the 96th District Court. 

Weber has served on the district court bench since 2015. 

“I am fortunate to have the support of my colleagues as we work collaboratively to serve the Marquette community most effectively,” Weber said. 

The district court has jurisdiction over misdemeanor charges, civil matters including traffic infractions, eviction proceedings, and bail matters for both misdemeanor and felony cases.

Both judges will assume their new roles beginning on January 1.

