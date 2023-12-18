The Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library announces it’s Winter Reading Challenge

The library’s challenge is open to all ages and will take place January 1st through the 31st.

A participant can download the app Beanstack to track progress, create reading logs, and earn badges for reaching goals. The app can be downloaded on your phone or individuals and classes can register visiting ishpeminglibrary.beanstack.org.

Book reviews can be submitted through the Beanstack app or by filling out review slips at the library.

Snowbound Books will donate gift cards to competitors who log in their reading or submit reviews!

For more information about the Winter Reading Challenge check out the Carnegie Public Library’s Facebook page or visit their website at ishpeminglibrary.info.