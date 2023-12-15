Sports highlights 12/15

The Marquette Bowling team is off to a decent start this year with the boys team playing last week against L’Anse with a score of 39–1. The girls team letting it slip away with a score of 11–29.

The L’Anse girls taking that one but the big upcoming games will be played this weekend, with students from all around the Upper Peninsula heading to the Iron Mountain invite in Iron Mountain. The invite will kick off at 11 am so if you would like to go and watch some high schoolers do what they love and have fun doing it, go check it out.