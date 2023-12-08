The music industry morns the loss of an influential trailblazer

The Living Legends Foundation and the music industry mourn the loss of their long time general council Kendall A. Minter. The Veteran Lawyer, who passed away on Wednesday, represented many famous recording artists, record labels, non-profits, black music and more. A longtime officer and General Counsel of the LLF, Minter helped lead the organization to its successful 32-year history. Founded in 1991, the LLF honors those unsung heroes whose efforts otherwise go unnoticed. The foundation exists to help their members secure a place in music history.

Living Legends Chairman David C. Linton said “Kendall is one of the reasons why the Living Legends Foundation has maintained and survived as one of the leading and one of the few Black Music organizations. We are still standing because of his guidance. He helped us to sustain the organization through some turbulent times, especially during the transition from the old model of the recording industry to today’s model. We are forever grateful for his service and leadership, not only to the Living Legends Foundation, but the other Black organizations that he helped build during the past 40 years, as well as his commitment to a long list of Black music and entertainment executives that he mentored and counseled.”

Minter was the co-founder and the first executive director of the Black Entertainment and Sports Lawyers Association. He was also a member of its advisory board in addition he served on the board of the rhythm and blues foundation of which he later became chairman. He served as a board member to Sound Exchange, Georgia Music Partners, and the DeKalb Entertainment Commission among many other contributions to the black music industry.

Minter left a legacy of love behind and his accomplishments will always be remembered.

For more on the Living Legends Foundation visit: Home – Living Legends Foundation