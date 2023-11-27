An Upper Peninsula coast guard sector will have a new name beginning December 1st.

The Soo Saint Marie sector will instead be referred to as Sector Northern Great Lakes. The change is being made to reflect the sector’s geographic area of responsibility.

Likewise, the coast guard Sector Buffalo will be known as Sector Eastern Great Lakes.

The site locations of these Coast Guard facilities and the missions performed by these commands will not change.

Rear Admiral Jon Hickey, said “This change will better communicate to the American public and our maritime stakeholders on the Great Lakes the scope of responsibilities of their regional Coast Guard commands.”