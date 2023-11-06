Ontonagon County Sheriff Responds to Deer-Vehicle Crash in Greenland Township

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

No one was injured in a single-car crash with a deer in Ontonagon County Saturday afternoon. The Ontonagon County sheriff reports that a male driver in Greenland Township was traveling north on Rousseau Road, now west of Heitla Road. When a deer jumped out in front of his vehicle. The car was damaged by the accident and needed to be towed away from the scene. No injuries were reported to the driver of the vehicle. The sheriff reminds drivers to please watch the sides of the road for deer, especially as the region gets closer to deer rifle season. The Ontonagon sheriff would like to thank Dishaw Towing of Ontoangon for assistance with removing the vehicle.

