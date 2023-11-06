The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Completes Tribal Elections Primary

The ballot is set for the December Keweenaw Bay Indian Community general election, following Saturday’s primary.

For Tribal Council, no primary was needed in the Baraga district.

In the L’Anse district, incumbent Toni J. Minton finished first, with 62 votes. She will be joined on the December ballot by Sam Loonsfoot, who received 49 votes; Dale Goodreau, who received 44 votes; and Serene Gauthier, who received 40 votes. They will compete for two council seats in the general election.

Finishing out of the running were Jerry Jondreau with 34 votes, Gary Loonsfoot, Junior, with 30 votes, and Terri Swartz with 22 votes.

In the primary for Associate Judge, Tashina Lee Emery collected 129 votes, and Mark Smith polled 112. They will face off in the general election. Paul D. Smith finished out of the running, with 50 votes.

Totals posted by the KBIC Sunday are considered unofficial until ratified by Tribal government.