Visit Keweenaw Plans to Introduce a New Presentation Series Focused on Sustainable Tourism

Sustainable tourism can have a variety of meanings, but at its core often limits the industry’s negative impact on a region. Coming up soon Visit Keweenaw plans to introduce a bi–monthly presentation series for the copper country that will explore different areas of sustainable tourism. The series will invite the community’s business owners, community leadership, tourism, and conservation groups to learn how sustainable tourism will become a larger aspect of the industry. Especially as visitors become more concerned with the impact they leave, as much as they’re focused on visiting exciting recreation opportunities.

“Even beyond that. You know, it’s what are the impacts of infrastructure. What are the terms of sustainability, what’s the sustainability of events facilities here. What is the long-term sustainability of the economic benefits that the tourism industry brings. Not just businesses directly operating in it, but the great impact on the region as a whole. There are a lot of different layers that we are going to try to focus on. And that‘s why this will be an ongoing series, because there’s so many different topics to explore.” Brad Barnett, Executive Director, Visit Keweenaw

In recent years some communities and businesses in the Keweenaw Peninsula have taken it upon themselves to begin implementing dark sky-compliant lighting. Which seeks to limit light pollution, even in rural areas, to allow for incredible night sky views. One of the state’s premiere Dark Sky Parks, located at the Keweenaw Mountain Lodge, will lead Visit Keweenaw’s first presentation on sustainable tourism and dark skies.

“A presentation by John Muller from the Keweenaw Dark Sky Park, in Copper Harbor. And it’s going to focus on best practices for preserving and fostering the Keweenaw’s dark skies. Why we should consider adopting, when we are going to update our community’s light, why we should adopt dark sky lighting.” Brad Barnett, Executive Director, Visit Keweenaw

Join John Mueller and Visit Keweenaw at the group’s first bimonthly presentation series in about a week Visit Keweenaw’s first of the Keweeanw Sustainable Tourism Series will take place on November 10th, at the Keweenaw Area Community Foundation’s Hancock location.

Find more details from Visit Keweenaw below

Date : November 10th, 2023 @ Noon

Location: Keweenaw Area Community Foundation, 236 Quincy St, Hancock, MI 49930

Find more program details here.

​

VisitKeweenaw.com