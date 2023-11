Last week, one of Marquette’s most popular restaurants was involved in a fire.

The Marquette City Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Jeffrey’s Restaurant, located at 300 South McClellan Avenue. Arriving crews found the building filled with smoke and a fire in the kitchen area. The fire was knocked down and units searched for fire extension.

An investigator was on the scene inspecting the cause of the fire. A damage estimate is unknown at this time.