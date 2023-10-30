YAF at MTU Plans to Send Care Packages to Military Members Overseas

The Young Americans for Freedom group at Michigan Technological University will hold the group’s first military care package program starting today. Over the coming days, the Young Americans for Freedom at MTU at collect items and care packages from the community to send to military service members deployed overseas. Those in the community interested in donating items such as hygiene products, entertainment items, handwritten letters, or artwork should contact the Young Americans for Freedom group at MTU. Find more information about the military care packages with YAF at MTU, including contact information for the student group and a list of items the students will send to military members.

Young Americans for Freedom at MTU student group webpage

Contact information for the Military Care Packages: amleagje@mtu.edu

Donate items from our attached list. In past drives, collection spots within the school have been arranged, with donations being picked up by our members on a regular basis. Hand-write letters. Even a short paragraph or two can make a big difference. Make artwork!