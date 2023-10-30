Keweenaw Peninsula Sees First Snowfall and Prepares for Winter Weather

The Keweenaw Peninsula’s winter has come through the region for the first time this season. Over the weekend, areas of the western Upper Peninsula saw a small dusting of snow, before today’s winter weather. A winter weather advisory has been placed on the region starting at 6 pm tonight and ending at 6 am tomorrow. The Houghton County sheriff would like to remind drivers that changing weather conditions means it’s time to slow down. Even suggesting to drivers to inspect their vehicles before getting on the road, such as checking tire treads, and potentially switching out all-season tires for ones with a bit more grip. Earlier this morning the sheriff’s department reported that officers were needed to respond to a variety of small accidents for drivers unprepared for road conditions. Find the advisory listed below, along with tips for preparing your car for the winter.

Additionally the City of Hancock has made residents aware that Waste Management garbage pick up will be delayed for weather conditions today. Crews will complete today’s pick ups tomorrow. Wednesday garbage pick ups will move to Thursday this week.

Winter Storm Warning issued October 30 at 4:10AM EDT until October 31 at 6:00AM EDT by NWS Marquette MI

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches into this afternoon. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches are forecast tonight with potential for locally higher amounts. The heaviest snow accumulations will be in the higher terrain of the north- central Keweenaw Peninsula between Hancock and Phoenix.

* WHERE…Northern Houghton County.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM EDT this evening. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult with heavy snowfall rates reducing visibility and leading to rapidly changing road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow showers will continue and intensify into a heavy snow band this evening. Snowfall rates could be up to two inches an hour at times with this snow band tonight. Slow down and use caution while traveling. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Tips for Winter Driving

Mihcigan.gov Winter Driving Preparation webpage

Allstate suggestions for preparing your vehicle for winter.

Bridgestone Tire Tips for Winterizing a Vehicle