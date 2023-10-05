Smishing Warning!

9 hours ago Brendan Lane

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning Michigan residents about fraudulent smishing text messages. Nessel said quote “It is critically important for people to recognize a scam like this and avoid giving out their personal information.”

Smishing is when the scammer entices the victim by claiming you must provide them with a password, account number, or even social security number to stop an alleged fraudulent transaction.

The smishing texts show an alleged delivery notification and tracking link, supposedly from the United States Postal Service.

This smishing scam is common.

It can be avoided by ignoring texts coming from a public name instead of the organization and avoiding links that do not match up with the public website for USPS.

Smishing Warning – YouTube

