The Copper Country Shows Off Its Plaidurday Pride at the Hoguhton High School Football Field
“You know, we worried all week about the weather, we thought people weren’t going to come out. But look at this, this is crazy, we had so many people come out, it just blew us away. There were over 1700 people who came to the Houghton Football Field. That’s incredible. So, I guess, Happy Plaidurday everyone!” Jesse Wiederhold, Public Relations and Events Coordinator Visit Keweenaw
One thousand seven hundred and forty copper country residents came together for plaid, community pride, and to bring a world record home. Wierderhold says that they will work with the city of Houghton to submit the proper paperwork for the official world record. And should hear back from organizers sometime in the next few weeks. Visit Keweenaw and Houghton thanks to everyone who came out to make the 2023 Plaidurday one to remember.