Liverwort Extract Slows Brain Tumor Growth

4 hours ago Brendan Lane

Many people associate the Medicinal Plant Chemistry Program with cannabis, but new research at NMU is focusing on liverwort, a medicinal plant that grows in the upper peninsula.

Using skills that are taught in the Medicinal Plant Chemistry Program, a very crude chemical extract was produced from liverwort.

12 compounds have been isolated from the liverwort extract that have the greatest effect on slowing brain tumor growth.

This research is improving the neuro–oncology fields understanding of glioblastoma multiforme, the most aggressive and common type of brain cancer.

This is a collaborative effort between NMU Michigan’s Brain Tumor Center and UP Health System – Marquette.

LIVERWORT EXTRACT SLOWS BRAIN TUMOR GROWTH – YouTube

