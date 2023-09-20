Hancock Invites Residents to a Master Plan Open House Tomorrow

Hancock residents will receive an update to the city’s master plan at an open house tomorrow night. The city’s master plan team will host the event at the Orhpeum Theater and Studio Pizza. The open house style meeting will include a summary of the city’s master plan sessions from earlier in the year, proposed goals and objectives, and an opportunity to provide additional input on mobility and sustainability topics. The city of Hancock encourages residents interested in assisting leadership shape Hancock’s future attend the master plan open house. Those wishing to attend the open house can show up at any time, as the format allows for flexible discussion. The open house will begin at 6 pm tomorrow and will run until 8 pm. Anyone with questions should contact the city of Hancock at 906 482 27 20.

