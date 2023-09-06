Picket Pick up for Kids Cove Playground Enclosure

The final pick up times for pickets from the Kids Cove Playground Enclosure have been announced. The playground picket pick up for the Mattson Lower Harbor Park will be held at the:

Lakeview Arena Southwest Conference Room

Friday, September 8, 1 1 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Saturday, September 9, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Please note: If you sponsored a picket for the original enclosure constructed in 1996, your sponsored picket may be available to you. No new pickets have been found. With 200 pickets left, they are searching for their owners. The effort to return pickets to original donors is made possible by City of Marquette Playgrounds for All Committee, Marquette Rotary Clubs and City of Marquette.