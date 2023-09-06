Picket Pick up for Kids Cove Playground Enclosure

19 hours ago Alexis Baumann

The final pick up times for pickets from the Kids Cove Playground Enclosure have been announced. The playground picket pick up for the Mattson Lower Harbor Park will be held at the:
Lakeview Arena Southwest Conference Room
Friday, September 8, 1 1 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Saturday, September 9, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Please note: If you sponsored a picket for the original enclosure constructed in 1996, your sponsored picket may be available to you. No new pickets have been found. With 200 pickets left, they are searching for their owners.  The effort to return pickets to original donors is made possible by City of Marquette Playgrounds for All Committee, Marquette Rotary Clubs and City of Marquette.

More Stories

Marquette Structure Fire

19 hours ago Alexis Baumann

Upcoming Traffic Changes Coming to Ishpeming

2 days ago Alexis Baumann

NFL Season Opener Preview: Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs

2 days ago Gabriel Pickup

The “Strutt Your Mutt” Event

3 days ago Alexis Baumann

NMU Athletics: A Weekend in Review

4 days ago Gabriel Pickup

DNR urges responsible practices this Labor Day weekend

6 days ago Jacob Darner

You may have missed

Michigan State Police Looking for Suspect

17 hours ago Alexis Baumann

Fuelwood Permit

17 hours ago Brendan Lane

LOCAL AUTHORS INVITED TO ESCANABA PUBLIC LIBRARY FOR AUTHOR FAIR

19 hours ago Jacob Darner

Picket Pick up for Kids Cove Playground Enclosure

19 hours ago Alexis Baumann

Marquette Structure Fire

19 hours ago Alexis Baumann