Marquette Structure Fire

The Marquette City Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire on W. Crescent St. in Marquette, MI.

Upon arrival, fire crews found the homeowners and police units in the front yard confirming everyone was out of the structure. A hose line was stretched to the attic, and the fire was knocked down shortly after. Crews continued with salvage and overhaul operations, and all units were cleared by 0939 hours

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, a Marquette City Fire Investigator will be completing the investigation.

