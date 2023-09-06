Marquette Structure Fire

20 hours ago Alexis Baumann

The Marquette City Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire on W. Crescent St. in Marquette, MI.

Upon arrival, fire crews found the homeowners and police units in the front yard confirming everyone was out of the structure. A hose line was stretched to the attic, and the fire was knocked down shortly after. Crews continued with salvage and overhaul operations, and all units were cleared by 0939 hours

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, a Marquette City Fire Investigator will be completing the investigation.

WATCH THE SEGMENT HERE:

MARQUETTE STRUCTURE FIRE – YouTube

More Stories

Fuelwood Permit

18 hours ago Brendan Lane

Picket Pick up for Kids Cove Playground Enclosure

20 hours ago Alexis Baumann

GOOSE MARSH FIRE EXCLUSIVE WITH DNR CHIEF CHRISTOPHER COX

2 days ago Jacob Darner

Upcoming Traffic Changes Coming to Ishpeming

2 days ago Alexis Baumann

NFL Season Opener Preview: Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs

2 days ago Gabriel Pickup

The “Strutt Your Mutt” Event

3 days ago Alexis Baumann

You may have missed

Michigan State Police Looking for Suspect

18 hours ago Alexis Baumann

Fuelwood Permit

18 hours ago Brendan Lane

LOCAL AUTHORS INVITED TO ESCANABA PUBLIC LIBRARY FOR AUTHOR FAIR

19 hours ago Jacob Darner

Picket Pick up for Kids Cove Playground Enclosure

20 hours ago Alexis Baumann

Marquette Structure Fire

20 hours ago Alexis Baumann