When Finlandia University announced back in March the school’s intentions to close the doors. There were many questions asked about what will happen with the university’s large collection of Finnish – American artifacts records, and art. Quickly the Finlandia Foundation National stepped up to take over the responsibility of preserving culturally significant items.

Finalndia’s achieves includes many artifacts from Finland, as well as items from immigrants. And is considered the largest Finnish collection in America. Last month the foundation’s proposal to begin taking over responsibility was accepted.

“Our agreement ensures that the collection will not be split up or sold in pieces. Or even worse discarded. The artwork and folk school are secure. The Finnish-American Reporter will continue publication. It is good news. However this is just the beginning of our multi phase plan to preserve and protect the Smithsonian of Finnish-America. We are working now to secure the physical location of the extensive inventory, which consist of more than 40,000 artifacts.” Ann-Mari Paster, President, Finlandia Foundation National

While the foundation begins working on the next phase with the state court appointed receiver, Patrick O’Keefe, to work out the details of the plan. Finlandia Foundation National has made plans to continue the Finnish American Heritage Center’s scholarship and grant programs, the Finnish American Reporter. As well as making plans to digitize the achieves.

“We needed to move quickly, but we made the right decision to save these treasures. At the same time we have continued to fund Finlandia Foundation grants, scholarships and cultural programs. Which are so important to the Finnish community. To complete this mission of saving Finland in America, we will need your help. There is still much work to be done. In this next phase we will work with the Finlandia University state court appointed receiver to find a permanent home for our cultural treasures. We wll then determine costs to digitize them, and sustain them for generations to come.” Ann-Mari Paster, President, Finlandia Foundation National

Finlandia Foundation National was founded in 1953, with the purpose of connecting and preserving Finnish heritage in America. The foundation has chapters throughout the United States, including here in the Upper Peninsula. The foundation has set intentions to additionally keep the community informed of the organization’s plans for the university’s achieves and collections. You can find more information about the Finlandia Foundation National’s plans to preserve Finnish artifacts, record,sand art here.