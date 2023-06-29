Houghton Man Charged for Defacing Temple Jacob in 2019
ustice, with one count defacing a religious property, and one count of conspiracy against rights. Weeden faces up to 11 years in prison, and 350,000 dollars in fines for both charges. Weeden’s arrest, follows the conviction of two co-conspirators, Richard Tobin of New Jersey, and Yousef Barasneh of Wisconsin. The west Michigan federal court’s indictment alleges in Sempteber 2019, Weeden, Tobin, and Barasneh used encrypted messaging platforms to discuss vandalizing properties associated with African Americans and Jewish Americans. Additionally the indictment indicates that Weeden was responsible for the swastikas and other hate symbols spray painted on Temple Jacob in Hancock. All three men are associated with “The Base”, a multi state white supremacist organization. The incident remains under investigation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, and the Hancock Police department. Weeden has been placed in custody, and awaits arraignment. His trial date will be set at a later time. U.S. Attorney of Michigan’s West District Mark Totten Video Message on Charges Against Nathan Weeden