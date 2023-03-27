Michigan is Fighting Back Against Invasive Species Migrating Through the State

Rock Snot, spotted lantern flies, and balsam wooly adelgid are just three of many invasive species that have migrated to Michigan over the years. These invasive species can wreck havoc on Michigan’s eco systems, pollinators, animals, and flora. But there is some good coming out of all of the Department of Natural Resources efforts to mitigate migration. Keweenaw Invasive Species management Area Coordinator Sigrid Resh says there has been a more concentrated effort on collaboration between county groups.

“Prevention is by far the cheapest way to deal with invasive species. And that usually means getting education materials out and trying to find those people who are willing to listen. That’s actually why the State of Michigan has put so much time, energy and money into providing CISMAs to every county. Which is a Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area.For every single county in the state of Michigan there is a CISMA coordinator that’s helping to get information out to the local residents, and local communities.” – Sigrid Resh, CISMA Coordinator, Keweenaw Invasive Species Management Area

Work between different county invasive species management areas has helped track various invasives as they move through the state. This summer the DNR plans to work closely with these county groups to begin to determine the best pathway forward, while removing invasive species and rehabilitating areas like wetlands, forests, grasslands, and beaches. Find the DNR’s 2022 annual invasive species report below. And links to the KISMA website, which details some of the more prolific invasive species coming to the Upper Peninsula, and how you can help.

KISMA Website

2022 DNR Invasive Species Report