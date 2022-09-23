The Keweenaw Snowmobile Club Receives a Gift from the Former Owner of the Vansville Bar

After nearly 60 years in business, Jerry Rota decided to retire and close up shop on the Vansville Bar, on US-41. While in business, many patrons posted dollar bills on his walls and ceiling. Rota wanted to take the money and put it back into a community that had given him so much, donating just over one thousand dollars to the Keweenaw Snowmobile Club.

“So he thought of the club, and how valuable the motorsports, both ATV and snowmobile, have been to his business over the years. The ATV club is in pretty good shape, as far as their projects, and funding and stuff. And he thought of the club as a great opportunity, the snowmobile club that is, to donate those dollars to help us build our new groomer barn. And help perpetuate our long term commitment to the community and trail improvements for the Keweenaw. Both in the summer and winter sports. So it’s a real great opportunity and a lot of gratitude for Jerry. – Ryan LaPorte, President Keweenaw Snowmobile Club

LaPorte and the club were grateful for the gift, as it comes just in time for them to begin preparation on the new snowmobile season. The donation from Rota will go toward the club’s new snow groomer garage in calumet, and has been earmarked for the facility’s doors. LaPorte added that with the season coming up, the club will have some trail maintenance events coming up during October.

Membership registration opens back up at the start of October as well. Membership fees help the club as a whole fund trail improvements, equipment and operating the barn/office. The club is also looking for an Office Administrator, who will be in charge of the club’s payroll, finances, shift scheduling and grant writing. And the club also has volunteer and paid trail groomer positions open for the upcoming season. Check out the Keweenaw Snowmobile Club’s facebook page or website to keep up with all the latest trail conditions and closings.