Michigan DNR Will Require Hunters Register Deer Harvests Online Starting this Year

There are a couple of changes coming for deer hunters this season. This year the DNR will have all hunters register their deer kill online, within 72 hours of harvesting a hunt, and before sending the animal for processing or taxidermy. Hunters seeking CWD or TB testing will also need to register their harvest, before sending their sample out for analysis. The state will still require the physical tag to mark harvests. To help make the new registration system easier, the Michigan DNR has also introduced a new hunting and fishing app, for mobile devices. The new mobile app will help hunters, anglers and outdoor enthusiasts; buy hunting and fishing licenses and trail permits. Look up regulations and download guides and digest. Check out maps with multiple layers. And receive timely notifications from the DNR.

