Hancock Invites Residents to Discuss New Zoning During Next Planning Commission Meeting

As promised Hancock’s new zoning ordinance will remain a work in progress. Last night Hancock’s council said that the conversation around amending the new zoning will continue at the planning commission level. It is the commissions job to review proposed changes, and make recommendations to the city’s council. Next Monday will be the first opportunity for concerned residents to further address their issues within the city’s new zoning, which was passed last week in a vote of 5 to 2. Three councilors sit on the hancock planning commission. Residents with concerns are encouraged to attend the next planning commission session on Monday at 6 pm, in the Hancock city hall

