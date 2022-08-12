Water main extension: full PSA

Starting Friday August 12, Oberstar will be working to install water main to service Rippling River Resort. The work will be occurring on the east side of M553 south of Division Street. No road closures will be needed however the shoulder will be closed and access to the multi–use path will be limited while they are working. The work is anticipated to last through August 28.

The public is advised to use caution when traveling through this area and to be alert for construction and advisory signing.

PSA.20220812.Rippling River WM Extension