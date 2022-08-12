Water main extension: full PSA

7 hours ago Joni Anderson

Starting Friday August 12, Oberstar will be working to install water main to service Rippling River Resort. The work will be occurring on the east side of M553 south of Division Street. No road closures will be needed however the shoulder will be closed and access to the multiuse path will be limited while they are working. The work is anticipated to last through August 28.
The public is advised to use caution when traveling through this area and to be alert for construction and advisory signing.

PSA.20220812.Rippling River WM Extension

More Stories

Sanitary repair road closure: full PSA

6 hours ago Joni Anderson

Ore to Shore road closures: full PSA

7 hours ago Joni Anderson

Public assistance requested in drive by shooting investigation: Full media release

1 day ago Joni Anderson

Boil water advisory for the City of Escanaba: full press release

3 days ago Joni Anderson

Rep. Cambensy sends letter to AG Nessel: Full press release

2 weeks ago Joni Anderson

Queen City Half Marathon: Full press release

2 weeks ago Joni Anderson

You may have missed

Sanitary repair road closure: full PSA

6 hours ago Joni Anderson

Water main extension: full PSA

7 hours ago Joni Anderson

Ore to Shore road closures: full PSA

7 hours ago Joni Anderson

Public assistance requested in drive by shooting investigation: Full media release

1 day ago Joni Anderson

MONKEY POX VACCINES AND TREATMENT AVAILABLE AT MCHD

3 days ago Max Labeaud