State of Emergency Declared for Marquette County due to May floods

LANSING, Mich.(WBUP) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer today declared a state of emergency for Marquette County to address the impacts of thunderstorms and flash flooding that caused widespread damage in May.

“As Marquette County continues to deal with the effects of severe flooding from this spring, we are doing all we can to assist them in their recovery,” said Governor Whitmer. “This declaration ensures Marquette County will have access to additional resources needed to maintain the health and safety of the community. Michiganders face challenges together, and we will ensure that Marquette is back stronger than ever.”

By declaring a state of emergency, Governor Whitmer has made available all state resources in cooperation with local response and recovery efforts in the designated area. The declaration authorizes the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) to coordinate state efforts above and beyond what MSP/EMHSD has already been doing in conjunction with local agencies.

On May 12, heavy rain led to flash flooding in Marquette County. The rain and flooding damaged roads in Marquette County and the City of Ishpeming. On May 24, Marquette County declared a local state of emergency due to the extent of the damage.

The declaration of a local state of emergency activates local emergency response and recovery plans. By requesting a governor’s declaration, the county has determined local resources are insufficient to address the situation and state assistance is required to protect the health, safety and property to lessen or avert the threat of a crisis.

To view the full declaration, click here.